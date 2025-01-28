Former K-State Cornerback Expected To Make Noise At Senior Bowl
As NFL prospects prepare for the Draft in April, they are seeking any opportunities to elevate or solidify draft value.
The Senior Bowl provides the chance for redemption and revelation for players like former Kansas State defensive back Jacob Parrish.
The Athletic's Dane Brugler explained what he liked about the Kansas State product.
In this draft cycle, Parrish fits the mold as a “don’t overthink it” kind of prospect," Brugler wrote. "At right around 5-10, 195, he has big-time speed as a former state champion sprinter and competes with surprising play strength in all areas. Parrish loves to play press man and challenge receivers, which is even more impressive considering he told me that he 'never played cornerback' until he arrived at Kansas State...He will see plenty of those press-man reps during Senior Bowl practices."
During his time at Kansas State, Parrish recorded 102 tackles, five interceptions, and 23 pass deflections. He was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention in each of the last two seasons.
K-STATE'S JACOB PARRISH LOOKING FOR DRAFT STOCK BOOST AT SENIOR BOWL
Many NFL Draft prospects headline the Senior Bowl Saturday afternoon as potential breakouts to keep eyes on.
Former Kansas State defensive back Jacob Parrish, who declared for the NFL Draft in December, is among those waiting to leave an impression. NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller was already one of Parrish's supporters, as he tweeted his admiration for the Kansas State product earlier in the month.
"Kansas State cornerback Jacob Parrish was announced as a Senior Bowl player...and I'm a fan," Miller tweeted. "He's undersized at 5-10 and 183 pounds but he plays tough at the line of scrimmage and limits targets with his closing speed. He's probably a slot in the pros--he split his time at KState--but I wouldn't be surprised if he left Mobile with a top 75 grade."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.