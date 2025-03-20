Former K-State QB Will Howard Dragged By Michigan Fans In J.J. McCarthy Debate
Michigan and Ohio State fans can never get along.
With the college football season long over, they still find ways to throw shots at each other on social media. The latest was the extended debate between former Ohio State quarterback Will Howard and former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy.
Howard capped off a magical first season in Columbus with 4,010 passing yards, 35 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in his final season. He spent four seasons with Kansas State before transferring to compete for a title.
Meanwhile, McCarthy had 2,991 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, and four interceptions in his last year with Michigan. Michigan boasted a run-first offense that had some question McCarthy's true impact on the team. Meanwhile, Howard's criticism mostly stemmed from the offensive weapons around him.
McCarthy didn't see any action last season after a season-ending knee injury in the preseason. The Vikings had a remarkable 14-3 season before a blowout Wild Card loss to the Los Angeles Rams. McCarthy is expected to be healthy this season, boasting guidance with reigning Coach of the Year Kevin O'Connell and defensive guru Brian Flores as his defensive coordinator.
Meanwhile, Howard is hoping to hear his name called in Green Bay next month. A monumental postseason with Ohio State has flipped the narrative around him, projecting him to fall right outside the top five quarterbacks selected.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.