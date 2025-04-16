Former K-State QB Will Howard's Praise Continues After Affirmation From Donald Trump
Former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard is receiving praise for his trailblazing fifth collegiate season, where he helped Ohio State win its first title since 2015. His prolific championship run has put him in NFL Draft conversations, receiving acclaim from analysts and former players alike.
The latest to praise Howard was President Donald Trump, who made his remarks at the Buckeyes' White House championship celebration.
"You are fantastic," Trump briefly said. "Oh, he's gonna be so rich."
Trump reflected on the Buckeyes' journey to stardom, overcoming their difficult losses to Oregon and Michigan.
"Many people counted you out after the losses to Oregon, which is a great team, and that team up North," Trump said. "But you refused to let the Buckeye nation down. You got better and better and tougher and tougher as the season went along. After a very strong regular season but with adversity, you held a closed-door players-only meeting. This extraordinary group rallied together for a single glorious vision: to win four straight playoff games against the finest teams in college football. And you were able to do it."
Howard made it clear with his intention ahead of the NFL Draft. He wants to continue using people's doubts about him as fuel toward the professional league.
"When I get to the NFL, I don't want you guys to miss out on me," Howard said. "Every single team that picks a quarterback in front of me, I'm gonna make it my mission to make sure they regret not picking me."
