Steelers' QB Will HowardHas Familiar Chip On His Shoulder To Start NFL Career
Former K-State quarterback Will Howard was picked in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. When selected, it looked like Howard could compete for the starting role in a quarterback room with Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson. Things shifted when the Steelers signed Aaron Rodgers later in the offseason.
The Wildcat-turned-Buckeye has been dealing with adversity for the entirety of his football career.
"I feel like my whole career I've been overlooked," Howard said in a video from his pre-draft interviews. "I went to Kansas State and said, 'I want to prove those people (the schools who didn't offer him) wrong.' When I get to the NFL, I don't want you guys to miss out on me because every single team that picks a quarterback in front of me, I'm going to make it my mission to make sure they regret not picking me."
Howard was the No. 8 quarterback selected in the NFL Draft out of 14 overall. The Cleveland Browns, a division rival of Howard's Steelers, burned two picks on quarterbacks while Howard was still waiting to hear his name called.
Howard moved in at Kansas State during the COVID-19 pandemic and was benched during his time as a Wildcat. He then had to beat out the No. 1-rated (247 Sports) quarterback transfer Julian Sayin when he left for Ohio State. Despite all the obstacles in his way, Howard hoisted the National Championship trophy at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to close out his college career.
Howard will face more adversity in his rookie season with the Steelers, but he will have Rodgers there to mentor him.
