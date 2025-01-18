Former K-State Quarterback Will Howard Accomplishes This Feat With Championship Appearance
Ohio State faces Notre Dame Monday on college football's biggest stage.
Will Howard and Riley Leonard have reached new heights this season in new uniforms, making this the first championship game between two starting transfer quarterbacks.
Howard transferred from Kansas State while Leonard came from Duke University.
Howard had 3,779 passing yards with 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season, leading all signal callers in postseason passing and touchdowns.
Leonard only threw for 2,606 yards for 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions, but his rushing ability fuels his game. He ran for 866 yards and 16 scores on the ground this season.
Ohio State is the championship favorite after a dominant playoff run. Howard spoke to the media Wednesday, saying the title game was the standard for the Buckeyes since he transferred from Manhattan.
"I do have to kind of pinch myself at times and be like, 'Man, I'm in the national championship,'" Howard said. "But at the same time, it is where we expected to be. We got ready for this season saying that if we were gonna come out of it saying it was a success, we were gonna have to play 16-17 games. I'm just proud of guys that we got this point, but like I said last week the job's not finished."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.