Former K-State's Will Howard Is Still Getting Grilled For Combine Performance
Former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard has heard talking heads and outside noise for the past year, letting it fuel him in his championship run with Ohio State.
But now, he's getting criticized in his first step toward the professional league.
Howard is receiving critiques for his NFL Combine outing, where he overthrew several receivers.
Some defended the quarterback, referencing his recent postseason success as justification for respect.
And of course, Michigan and Ohio State fans threw jabs at each other, comparing Howard's performance to Minnesota Vikings' first-rounder JJ McCarthy.
"Michigan fans bashing Will Howard all while knowing this was their kings combine performance is hilarious," one user tweeted.
Howard spent four years at Kansas State, but his lack of personal success and postseason opportunities led him to transfer to Ohio State. He immediately impacted the team, leading the Buckeyes to their first title since 2015. He surged in NFL Draft predictions but some remain skeptical.
Failing to make any noise in Manhattan, KS, had him far from Draft conversations for four seasons. Even with a title, some question if he can replicate this success in the pros. Ohio State boasted a plethora of weapons, along with the best defense in the nation, which isn't a guarantee for Howard's next potential stop.
But like in Columbus, Howard has heard the noise before. Maybe he'll use this criticism to fuel his NFL career as well.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.