Former K-State Star Ben Sinnott Developing Chemistry With Jayden Daniels For Washington Commanders
A few weeks removed from his first taste of NFL practice, former Kansas State star tight end Ben Sinnott is firmly entrenched in the Washington Commanders OTA workouts that will run periodically until June 7.
Sinnott, a second-round selection (53rd overall pick) has every reason to be excited to join a Commanders team that is looking to build on last season’s 4-13 record. He will most likely be catching passes for many years from LSU’s Jayden Daniels, who was the second overall pick last month.
“He has the ability to make every throw,” Sinnott said after rookie camp. “You see it in film. He can run. He can extend plays and create explosive plays with his legs.
“He has all the intangibles, a natural leader. He’s a guy who can bring all his teammates together. I’m very impressed with who he is and the player he is He’s got that personality that you want to be around him, work with him and watch film with him.”
Sinnott, 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, is definitely the type of target Daniels will be looking for. At K-State, he caught 82 passes for 1,138 yards and 10 touchdowns. NFL draft guru Mel Kiper considered Sinnott the second best tight end in the draft.
The Daniels to Sinnott combination is one of the building blocks the Commanders are hoping leads them back to the top of the NFC East. Sinnott is eager to do his part to help the team win.
“I’m very impressed to come into this environment with a new staff,” Sinnott said. “It is cool to be in this atmosphere and continue to build the culture with our draft class and be the first group to build that foundation and just grow as an organization.
“I think we have some great things ahead of us. I am super excited to see what we can accomplish.”
Correspondent David Boyce contributed to this article. He can be reached at davidboyce95@gmail.com