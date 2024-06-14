Linebacker Sawyer Schilke Commits To Kansas State
Participation at a recent camp made a strong impression on linebacker Sawyer Schilke from Kearney, Nebraska and the Kansas State coaching staff.
Soon after the camp, Schilke announced on his X account, formerly Twitter, that K-State offered him a scholarship to play football.
Less than a week later, Schilke announced on his X account Friday that he accepted the offer.
“Extremely blessed to call Manhattan home,’ Schilke wrote on his X page. “Thank you to my Family and all my Coaches for helping me get to where I am at today!,” Schilke wrote.
Interest in Schilke will likely grow during his senior season at Kearney (Neb.). He initially made a verbal committed to Northern Illinois.
During his junior year, Schilke, 6-3, 230-pounds, averaged nine tackles per game at linebacker and edge rusher. His size and athletic ability fits nicely with K-State style of defense. Schilke also competes in wrestling.
Schilke is the second defensive player to commit to K-State in the last two days.
Overall, Sawyer becomes the seventh high school player to commit to K-State this spring, joining Dillon Duff, 6-2, 200-pound quarterback Desmet (Missouri), Will Kemna-5, 260 defensive tackle, Helias Catholic (Missouri.), Weston Polk, 6-2, 210 linebacker, Coppell (Texas) and Martel Jackson, 6-2, 175 cornerback, Derby (Kansas), Adonis Moise, 6-oot-1, 180-pounds from IMG Academy (Florida) and Dalton Knapp, 6-5, 225-pound defensive end, All Saints Episcopal (Texas).
Expect several more commitments in the next week as high school seniors take advantage of offers from a high profile football program like K-State.
