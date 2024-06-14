Dalton Knapp Plans To Continue His Football Career At Kansas State
All it took was one visit for Dalton Knapp to feel at home.
A top high school recruit out of Texas, Knapp announced he plans to continue his career at Kansas State. He has given his verbal commitment to play for the Wildcats in the 2025 season. Knapp is considered one of the top defensive ends in his home state.
Here's what Knapp posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday afternoon: "Extremely Blessed to announce that I’ve committed to Kansas State University. Thank you to everyone that’s helped me get to this point and my family for always having my back and believing in me."
Knapp, a 6-foot-5, 225-pound defensive end, is entering his senior season at All Saints Episcopal in Fort Worth, Texas. His play has generated interest from Oregon State, Houston, Kansas and Boise State.
Knapp visited K-State last Friday.
The numbers Knapp put up his junior year, coupled with his size makes him a nice fit for many schools. He started in 12 games, recorded 43 tackles, including 27 solo tackles. Knapp forced two fumbles and also recovered two fumbles. In addition, he had two sacks.
With his experience, Knapp is poised to have a big season his senior year and that will likely cause interest in him to grow.
It’s great for the Wildcats that they sealed the deal with Knapp. Now, the question is can they keep him because the recruiting process never ends with a commitment.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher for K-State On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com