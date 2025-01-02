Former Kansas State Basketball Coach Jack Hartman To Be Inducted Into College Basketball Hall Of Fame
Kansas State legend Jack Hartman received the highest honor presented to collegiate coaches.
He was one of the eight chosen to be inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame. Hartman's name is grouped in with greats such as Wayne Estes (Utah State) and John Rudometkin (USC).
Hartman coached Kansas State from 1970 to 1986, compiling 295 wins and a decorated postseason resume. He led the team to two Big Eight championships, three Big Eight titles, and seven NCAA Tournament appearances. He was named Big Eight Coach of the Year in 1975 and 1977 and the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Coach of the Year in 1981.
From 1971 to 1982, Kansas State placed in the top two in the conference every season except 1977-78.
Hartman passed away at 73 in 1998, but his legacy lives forever in Manhattan, KS, and now in Kansas City.
K-STATE COACH JEROME TANG ON COLEMAN HAWKINS' PASSION FOR THE GAME:
"He cares," Tang said after the Wildcats' victory over Cincinnati. "I can't tell you how many times Coleman has come to the house to sit down with me and tell me, 'Coach, I came here to do something special, so what do you need me to do?' And shared some thoughts that he had. He does it because he cares. Sometimes, he might care a little too much, so it affects him in a tough way."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.