Former Kansas State Quarterback Will Howard Wins CFP Championship Over Notre Dame
Ohio State quarterback Will Howard is a national champion.
The Buckeyes defeated Notre Dame 34-23 Monday night to clinch their first title in a decade. Howard went 17-of-21 for 231 yards and two touchdowns while rushing 16 times for 57 yards. He connected with freshman standout receiver Jeremiah Smith as a part of the Buckeyes' game-clinching field goal drive.
The former Kansas State signal-caller completes a magnificent season in his first year in Columbus. In his first career postseason, he threw for 1,150 yards with eight touchdowns and two interceptions, completing 75.2 percent of his passes.
"It made us come together, and it really challenged us," Howard said. "We were in a rough spot, and I just gotta give all the credit to the guys in that locker room for coming together and not letting that separate us but making us come closer. I really don't think we'd be here if it weren't for some of the adversity we've faced this year. It makes it that much sweeter."
Buckeyes coach Ryan Day echoed Howard's sentiments.
"The story gets to get told now, and it's a great story about a bunch of guys who have just overcome some really tough situations," Day said. "There was a point where there was a lot of people that counted us out and we just kept swinging and kept fighting. It's the reason you get into coaching. It's to see guys overcome things, learn life lessons, and then reach their dreams."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.