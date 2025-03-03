Former Kansas State Rival Defends Will Howard's Combine Performance
Fans continue to criticize former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard after an "inconsistent" Combine display.
Thankfully, former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders had Howard's back, referencing his championship run with Ohio State this season.
"I don’t understand y’all hating on Will Howard, he just won a natty," Sanders tweeted. "It’s hard to throw to WRs that you don’t know, everyone run routes different!"
Sanders and Howard each spent time in the Big 12 but narrowly missed each other. Sanders joined Colorado in 2023, but it relocated to the conference last season. Meanwhile, Howard spent four seasons with the Wildcats before transferring to Ohio State in his fifth year.
Howard never really made any noise in Manhattan, KS, where he compiled 5,786 passing yards, 48 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions. Howard changed his narrative at Ohio State, as his draft stock surged amid a championship run and Offensive MVP performance over Notre Dame. He threw for 1,150 passing yards and eight touchdowns to just two interceptions in the postseason. He also made plays with his legs, rushing 33 times for 95 yards.
This stellar season has him competing at the Combine, projected to be right outside the top five quarterbacks selected. Some are still unsure how he'll perform, highlighting how his success was amid having top-tier offensive weapons and the country's best defense.
Still, the former Wildcat is still looking to silence doubters and bet on himself to achieve greater success.
