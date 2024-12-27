Former Kansas State Top WR Threat Announces Transfer Portal Destination
Former Kansas State receiver Keagan Johnson is set to start a new chapter.
On Friday, he announced New Mexico as his transfer portal destination. He posted a photo of him on X wearing a Lobos jersey.
Johnson's departure was the biggest of the offseason. After entering the preseason as the No. 1 receiver, he lost out to Jayce Brown in the fall. Still, Johnson compiled 29 receptions for 359 yards and one touchdown. He spent two seasons in Manhattan.
Here's what Johnson wrote when he first announced he was leaving: "Thank you Kansas State and the community of Manhattan for the overwhelming support during my time as a Wildcat," Keagan tweeted. "I will forever cherish my time here, and I will keep these memories forever. With that being said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. Thank you God!"
Johnson began his college career with the Iowa Hawkeyes, where he spent two years. He recorded 18 receptions for 352 yards and two touchdowns his first year before playing just two games the next season due to injury.
JOHNSON BREAKS DOWN FIRST FULL SEASON AS STARTER
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson capped off his sophomore season with a Rate Bowl victory over Rutgers Thursday night.
With the year officially over for K-State, Johnson reflected on the things he learned in his first season as the starting signal caller.
"It was really just a great learning opportunity," Johnson said. "13 games, you just have to learn situations the hard way. I had ups and downs this year, but being able to finish with nine wins as my first year as a starter. Just blessed to be in this position and be the starting quarterback here at K-State. But obviously, going to work this offseason so that we can shoot for higher goals next year."
He finished with a 9-4 record, throwing for 2,712 yards, 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 605 yards and seven rushing touchdowns.
