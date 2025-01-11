Former Kansas State Wildcat Ben Sinnott Looking For First Playoff Action With Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fifth matchup of the opening round. A star season for Pro Football Focus (PFF) Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels put the Commanders back in the postseason for the first time since 2021.
Former Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott is among those traveling to Tampa Bay, hoping for an opportunity to shine bright on the NFL's brightest stage.
Sinnott played three seasons in Manhattan, KS, compiling 82 receptions for 1,138 yards and 10 touchdowns. Washington selected him in the second round with the 53rd overall pick.
Sinnott didn't see much action this season, recording just five receptions for 28 yards and one touchdown.
But the uncertainty of the NFL could lead to an unpredictable result. Four years ago, quarterback Taylor Heinicke took the Buccaneers down to the wire in just his second game in Washington. It was a remarkable performance that gave the eventual Super Bowl champions the most trouble that postseason.
Tampa Bay hosts the Commanders Sunday night, opening up as 3-point favorites. Commanders coach Dan Quinn spoke about the week of preparation leading up to Wild Card weekend.
“It was a good week of prep for us. Tampa provides a hell of a challenge in all three phases, a lot of winning time moments for us to prepare for,” Quinn said Friday. “We'll play our best complimentary football this weekend, this opponent and this game calls for that. So our guys are ready for that, a lot of matchups. We're ready to get rocking.”
