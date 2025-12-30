NFL Week 18 Survivor Pool Picks (Eagles, AFC South Team Highlight Top Predictions)
The final week of the 2025 NFL regular season is upon us, and if you’re still alive in a Survivor Pool, the SI Betting team is wishing you the best of luck.
Week 18 will be the final edition of our Survivor Picks this season, and there are still a few teams to consider even with a lot of games that won’t have an impact on the playoff standings left on the slate.
Before we get into the Week 18 picks, here’s a look at how the team fared during Week 17’s action.
NFL Week 17 Survivor Picks Recap
- Iain MacMillan: Cincinnati Bengals (W)
- Peter Dewey: New England Patriots (W)
Both Peter Dewey and Iain MacMillan hit their picks in Week 17, as the Cincinnati Bengals blew out the Arizona Cardinals and the New England Patriots dominated the New York Jets.
The options in Week 18 get a little tougher, especially since there are some teams that may look to rest players ahead of the playoffs – or to avoid injury before next season.
Here’s where the SI Betting team is leaning for the final week of the regular season.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
NFL Week 18 Survivor Pool Picks
Philadelphia Eagles
There is still a major incentive for the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 18, which is why they are favored by 8.5 points against the tanking Washington Commanders.
Philly already knocked off the Commanders in Washington in Week 16, and it could get the No. 2 seed in the NFC with a win and a loss by the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
Philly is peaking at the right time, knocking off the Buffalo Bills in Week 17, and it should be able to run the ball all over the Commanders once again in this matchup. Washington may be forced to start Josh Johnson for the second game in a row, and it simply has too many inquiries to trust in this game when it is playing for nothing but a better pick in the 206 NFL Draft.
The Eagles were a tough Survivor team this season because they never really seemed to find their groove on offense, but I believe this is a safe spot to take them in Week 18. – Peter Dewey
Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 18 can always be a tough challenge for Survivor with most teams having nothing to play for.
Thankfully, the Jacksonville Jaguars are one of the only teams who both have something to play for, as they still have a chance at the No. 1 seed, but they're also facing arguably the worst team in the NFL in the Tennessee Titans.
As a result, the Jaguars are 11.5-point home favorites in this game. With Jacksonville being a surprisingly good team this year, there's also a solid chance you still have the chance to use them in the final week of the season.
If you have the Jags available, they're a no-brainer in this spot. – Iain MacMillan
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.