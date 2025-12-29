NFL Week 18 Opening Odds for Every Game (Ravens, Bucs, Seahawks Favored With Divisions on Line)
We've reached the final week of the regular season in the NFL, and there is still a ton at stake in the playoff picture.
The AFC North and NFC South divisions will be decided this week, as the Baltimore Ravens are road favorites against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are favored at home against the Carolina Panthers, even though they're just 1-7 in their last eight games.
In addition to that, the No. 1 seed in the NFC will be decided on Saturday night, when the San Francisco 49ers host the Seattle Seahawks. The winner takes the NFC West and top seed in the conference since San Francisco would have the tiebreaker with a win.
The AFC's top seed is still up in the air, although the Denver Broncos control their own destiny. Denver would clinch the No. 1 spot with a win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18, but the New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars could both still end up in that spot.
Jacksonville would need a win and both teams to lose to clinch the top spot while the Patriots simply need a win and a Denver loss to get the No. 1 seed. As of Monday morning, the Broncos are favored at home against the Chargers in Week 18.
With so much at stake, including the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, getting a jump on the early lines is important this week. There are some teams that will sit players -- which will shift the odds -- while others are going all out to secure their playoff seeding.
Plus, this is the final week with a full 16-game slate for bettors to dive into before the playoffs.
Here's a full breakdown of the opening odds for every game in Week 18 of the 2025 season.
NFL Odds for Every Week 18 Game
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Saturday, Jan. 3 Games
Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Spread: Bucs -3 (-112)
- Total: 43.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers
- Spread: Seahawks -1.5 (+100)
- Total: 49.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday, Jan. 4 – 1 p.m. EST Games
Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants
- Spread: Cowboys -4.5 (-110)
- Total: 52.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans
- Spread: Texans -10 (-110)
- Total: 40.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals
- Spread: Bengals -7 (-115)
- Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons
- Spread: Falcons -2.5 (-115)
- Total: 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings
- Spread: Vikings -6.5 (-105)
- Total: 37.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
- Spread: Jaguars -10.5 (-112)
- Total: 46.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Sunday, Jan. 4 – 4 p.m. EST Games
Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams
- Spread: Rams -8.5 (-110)
- Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders
- Spread: Chiefs -6 (-110)
- Total: 35.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots
- Spread: Patriots -10.5 (-110)
- Total: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles
- Spread: Eagles -7.5 (-108)
- Total: 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears
- Spread: Bears -1.5 (-110)
- Total: 49.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills
- Spread: Bills -11.5 (-110)
- Total: 39.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos
- Spread: Broncos -7.5 (-110)
- Total: 38.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday Night Football – Jan. 4
Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
- Spread: Ravens -3 (-115)
- Total: 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
