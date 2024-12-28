Former Kansas State WR Tyler Lockett In The Midst Of A Slump Season?
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett may be enjoying his last days with the team.
The former Kansas State Wildcat is having arguably his worst season as a pro, accumulating just 47 receptions for 572 yards and two touchdowns. He hasn't had a game with more than 22 receiving yards since the beginning of November.
The Seahawks no longer control their destiny toward the postseason. They got an ugly Thursday night victory over the Chicago Bears but will need help to advance to claim the NFC West title. The Los Angeles Rams have propelled forward in the division after four consecutive victories. They can clinch their playoff ticket with a win and a slate of victories from other teams. If these teams do not win, Los Angeles and Seattle will battle for the West next week.
Despite the drop in statistics, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith says Lockett's off-field tangibles have still contributed to the team's success.
"I think Tyler has been the same guy every single day," Smith said in a Tuesday press conference. "He's the consummate professional. He's such a great human being; he's never once complained for the football. He's going out there and doing his job to the best of his ability, giving us maximum effort every single play. I think that speaks volumes to his character. Like I tell him all the time, you're Tyler Lockett. No matter what happens as statistics go, you'll always be Tyler Lockett. Nothing is going to change that."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.