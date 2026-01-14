49ers vs. Seahawks Odds Move Ahead of NFC Divisional Round (Total Dropping in Seattle)

The Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers will play for the third time this season on Saturday night, and the odds for this game are changing from where they were earlier in the week.

Seattle, which won the Week 18 meeting between these teams to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC, remains a 7.5-point favorite in this matchup, but DraftKings has moved the odds for the 49ers to cover to -115.

That's not the biggest change in the odds, though. The total in this game has dropped from opening at 45.5 to 44.5, which is notable after the last game between these teams combined for just 16 points.

In fact, even the Week 1 meeting between these division rivals was a low-scoring game, as the 49ers won that matchup 17-13.

San Francisco has an explosive offense and a shaky defense, but it was able to put up just three points against the Seahawks in Week 18 even with George Kittle in the lineup. Now, Kittle (torn Achilles) is out for the season, making this an even tougher game for the 49ers against the No. 2 defense (in EPA/Play) in the NFL.

There's going to be small moves to the odds all week in these playoffs games, and it's interesting to see where the bets are coming in on this matchup. As of Wednesday morning, DraftKings shows that 60 percent of the bets in this matchup are on the UNDER and 76 percent (!!) of the bets are on the 49ers to cover the spread.

San Francisco failed to clear 44.5 points in its wild card win over the Philadelphia Eagles, and there's a chance we see yet another slug fest between these division rivals.

During the regular season, the OVER was 9-8 in Seattle's games while the 49ers went 10-6-1 to the OVER before hitting the UNDER in their first playoff game.

