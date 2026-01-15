Shocking Sam Darnold Injury Update Doesn't Change 49ers vs. Seahawks Odds for Divisional Round

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold has popped up on the injury report ahead of the team's divisional round matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Even though Seattle was on a bye last week after earning the No. 1 seed in the NFC, Darnold is listed as questionable with an oblique injury for Saturday's contest.

The Seahawks list QB Sam Darnold as questionable for their playoff game Saturday vs. the 49ers due to an oblique injury. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) January 15, 2026

It's possible that the Seahawks are just listing Darnold as a precaution, and the odds for this matchup have not shifted due to his injury. Seattle is still a seven-point favorite at home in the latest odds at DraftKings.

The quarterback said on Thursday that he expects to play despite feeling something during practice.

Sam Darnold said he felt a little something in his oblique early in practice, but said he expects to play Saturday. pic.twitter.com/bWC59j0Yhc — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) January 15, 2026

If for some reason Darnold is downgraded and cannot play, veteran Drew Lock and rookie Jalen Milroe would be next in line at quarterback for Seattle. Since he's questionable, Darnold still has a good chance of playing in Saturday's matchup.

In Week 18, Darnold led the Seahawks to a win over the 49ers, capturing the top seed in the NFC in the process. The former first-round pick has completed 67.7 percent of his passes for 4,048 yards, 25 touchdowns and 14 interceptions this season.

Seattle is by far the biggest favorite in the divisional round, but that would obviously change if Darnold ended up getting ruled out. For now, it appears that the betting market also expects him to play on Saturday.

The Seahawks and 49ers split their two matchups this season, but both games were relatively close. San Fran won the first meeting in Seattle by four points in Week 1, but the Seahawks held Brock Purdy and company to just three points in a 13-3 win in Week 18.

Now, a trip to the NFC title game is on the line on Saturday night.

