Former Wake Forest Star In Shock At Kansas State's Season Turnaround
Kansas State is the hottest topic of conversation in college basketball. A lost season has been revived with six consecutive victories, including four against ranked opponents.
The season turnaround was discussed on the latest episode of the Field of 68: After Dark podcast after the Wildcats handed Arizona just its second conference loss.
Former Wake Forest and Portland Trail Blazers guard Randolph Childress weighed in, saying he doesn't know "what the hell is going on" during their winning streak.
"I thought [the season] was over," Childress said. "It was almost like they were just playing spoiler, and then now they're putting themselves in position to get back to the dance. "
Childress isn't alone. Many fans and onlookers thought Kansas State had no shot at redemption after starting 1-6 in the Big 12. Elevated play from Dug McDaniel, David N'Guessan, and Max Jones has shifted the energy.
"They're getting hot at the right time," Childress said. "I thought they dug themselves in a massive hole and they couldn't get out of it. But they've proved me wrong."
As March Madness approaches, Kansas State is winning at the perfect time. At this rate, it has the opportunity to play spoiler in the postseason.
"I'm sitting here watching because I can't believe how they've just resurrected their season," Childress said. "I thought they were dead gone and kinda turned the page. I wasn't even thinking about them going in. But now, you're talking about a team that can really jump up because of the opportunities that they have in the games that they won."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.