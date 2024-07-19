Four Wide Receivers Who Could Propel K-State To Elite Status On Offense This Season
Wide receivers are the key to take Kansas State from merely good to elite on offense this season.
It goes without question the Wildcats will have a strong running game with junior DJ Giddens, a first-team caliber All-Big 12 running back. Add in transfer Dylan Edwards from Colorado and the running ability of sophomore quarterback Avery Johnson, K-State will be able to consistently move the ball on the ground.
But the Wildcats can be even more explosive if K-State wide receivers can increase their production from last year and have more chuck plays.
A year ago, tight end Ben Sinnott finished with the most yards receiving with 679 yards.
Phillip Brooks, in his final season with K-State, finished with the most receiving yards for the wide receivers with 589 yards and five touchdowns.
Entering this season, K-State has four wide receivers capable of putting up more yards and touchdowns. It starts with sophomore Jayce Brown. As a freshman, Brown had 437 yards and three touchdowns.
It is realistic to think Brown will easily top those numbers. He comes into this season with playing experience. He knows what to expect in Big 12 games. A year older means he is physically stronger. And he will benefit from K-State’s plan to go vertical a little more.
Junior Keagan Johnson is another returner set to top last year’s production when he had 227 yards and two touchdowns in his first season with K-State after transferring from Iowa.
Johnson has plenty of experience and was highly thought of during his time at Iowa, starting nine games and seeing action in all 13 games as a true freshman in 2021.
The newest Wildcat who should make an immediate impact is senior Dante Cephas, a transfer from Penn State. Cephas comes in hungry and wanting to prove he is better than what he showed with Penn State last season when he had 22 receptions for 246 yards and two touchdowns.
And finally, sophomore Sterling Lockett redshirted his first year and played in two games last season. He is ready to make more contributions in 2024. His bloodline says he will. His father, Kevin Lockett was a great wide receiver for K-State, as was his older brother, Tyler Lockett, who is currently playing wide receiver for the Seattle Seahawks. Tyler left K-State as the school’s all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. Kevin is second in all three categories.
“Bringing in Dante Cephas was a really good get for us and he fits in really well,” K-State coach Chris Klieman said in a story that ran on the school’s website in April. “Sterling Lockett made some great strides and is playing a lot faster.”
David Boyce is a contributing writer to K-State On SI. He can be reached at davidboyce95@gmail.com.
Follow our K-State Wildcats coverage on social media.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KstateOnSI/.
Twitter:@KStateOnSI