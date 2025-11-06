2027 Texas DB Recaps Visit to K-State
Bryson Dossett, a safety from Fort Bend Ridge Point High School in Missouri City, Texas, who is part of the 2027 recruiting class, was in Manhattan over the weekend for a game-day visit during the Wildcats' showdown with Texas Tech. I caught up with him to get his thoughts on the game and to get the latest updates on his recruitment.
Receiving his offer from Kansas State
The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Dossett received an offer from Kansas State on June 15, 2025, after speaking with Outside Linebackers Coach David Orloff. Since then, he has developed strong relationships not only with Orloff but also with other members of the coaching staff. "It was a great conversation with Coach Orloff. I was hyped up to talk to him, and he offered me. Since then, we have really built a strong bond. We talk and text every week since that day. They have always been a strong program with a great tradition, " Dossett said.
He continued, "I have also spoken with Coach Klieman (Head Coach Chris Klieman), Coach Klanderman (Defensive Coordinator and Safeties Coach Joe Klanderman), Coach Braet (Director of Football Recruiting Taylor Braet), and Coach Donald (Director of Player Personnel and Assistant General Manager Dimitri Donald). I have a great relationship with the coaching staff. They plan for me to play the star position and showed me where I would fit in the defense."
His visit to Manhattan
The recruiting process has been progressing well for Dossett, who currently holds seven offers from schools including Baylor, Houston, Illinois, UTEP, Kansas State, Rice, and Oklahoma State. "My recruitment is going well; I am blessed to be in this situation." However, the Wildcats are one school that is currently standing out, and Dossett did enjoy his time in the Little Apple. "The game was really good, even though they didn't win. I still got a great feel of their atmosphere and culture. I really liked the town of Manhattan, and the facilities were very nice!" Along with the Wildcats, he has also been receiving interest from Illinois, Houston, Pittsburgh, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Northwestern, Duke, Wisconsin, and SMU. He is hoping to make it to Illinois for a game-day visit to see the Fighting Illini in action, but that will depend on his team's playoff schedule.
Season success
The Fort Bend Ridge Point Panthers are among the top teams in Texas Class 6A, boasting over 15 players who have received FBS offers. They currently have an undefeated overall record of 9-0 and are 6-0 in District 21-6A. Additionally, they are ranked No. 3 in the Texas Class 6A poll. Ridge Point will be one of the favorites to win the state championship, and Dossett believes they are performing well at the right time. "We have played some really good football this season and are peaking at the right time heading into the playoffs. We play together and for each other every week."
This season, Dossett has 20 tackles, three tackles for loss, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one interception. The Panthers will take on the Fort Bend Austin Bulldogs (2-4, 2-7) in their regular-season finale tonight.
More from Kansas State On SI
Stay up to date with the Wildcats by bookmarking Kansas State On SI.