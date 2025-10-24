2027 Texas Running Back Talks Kansas State Offer
He also holds offers from SMU, UTSA, Baylor, Houston, Tulsa, Texas Tech, Ole Miss, California, Toledo, and Texas State. The Kansas State Wildcats are preparing to face off against Kansas in the Sunflower Showdown this Saturday. However, their recruiting efforts continue. On Tuesday, they extended an offer to Daylon Gordon, a 2027 running back from Wylie High School in Texas. I spoke with him to discuss his offer from K-State and his recruitment.
Receiving his offer from KSU
Gordon, who has been in contact with the Wildcats for some time, received his offer after a conversation with running back coach Brian Anderson. "Yeah, I had a great conversation with Coach Anderson. We talked about how he wants a guy to come in and win the job to be the guy who can take all the reps, and he believes I have the ability to do that. This was the first time I have spoken with Coach Anderson, but I'm excited to build a good relationship with him. I also really like Kansas State; Coach Braet (Director of Football Recruiting Taylor Braet) and Coach Donald (Director of Player Personnel and Assistant General Manager Dimitri Donald) have been reaching out to me for a while, " Gordon said about receiving his offer.
His recruitment
The recruiting process has been going well for Gordon, as he also received offers from SMU, UTSA, Baylor, Houston, Tulsa, Texas Tech, Ole Miss, California, Toledo, and Texas State, which he added on Wednesday. "My recruitment is going great, I have a good relationship with all of the schools I have offers from, and I'm blessed for this opportunity."
As I mentioned earlier, the 5-10, 190-pound Gordon also has offers from Texas Tech and Houston, and he was at the game at TDECU Stadium on October 4. "I was at the Houston vs Texas Tech game, and had a good time there. I finally got a chance to see Coach Joseph (Houston running back coach Jordy Joseph) again. I have a really good relationship with him." Gordon mentioned that he might attend a few more gameday visits, including a possible trip to see the Arkansas Razorbacks, as he has recently been in contact with them. "Right now, Arkansas is talking to me a lot."
Wylie Pirates Season
Wylie is currently 3-5 overall and 3-3 in District 9-6A play. Although the season has not gone as expected, they remain alive for a playoff berth. "Our season hasn't been going the way we wanted. We have so much talent across the board, but we just haven't gotten it done in crunch time. Us knowing how good we are and what our record should be only fuels us because we know we still have a shot at making the playoffs."
Gordon has performed impressively this season, with 106 carries for 555 yards (5.2 yards per carry) and eight touchdowns. Additionally, he has made 34 receptions for 460 yards (13.5 yards per reception) and two touchdowns. Last week, he started at quarterback for the Pirates in their game against the Garland Owls, rushing for 218 yards on 27 attempts. He also completed 16 of 18 passes for 159 yards and one touchdown.
What he is looking for in a program
Gordon is only a junior and is likely to receive more offers. However, he understands what is important to him and what he seeks in the school he will ultimately choose. "I want to commit to a school that is very seriously interested in me, and somewhere that I know can help develop me." The schools to keep an eye on are Kansas State, Arkansas, Houston, and Baylor.
