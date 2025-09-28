2028 Nebraska DT Adds Offer from Kansas State
Kansas State returned to the win column on Saturday afternoon, securing its first Big 12 victory of the season with a score of 34-20 against the UCF Knights in front of a sold-out crowd at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, which included plenty of recruits.
The Wildcats (2-3 overall and 1-1 in the conference) had outstanding performances from running back Dylan Edwards and quarterback Avery Johnson. Edwards rushed for 168 yards and scored a touchdown, while Johnson threw for two touchdowns and gained a season-high of 75 yards on the ground.
One of the recruiting targets for the Wildcats in attendance was Micah Santiago, a three-star (247Sports) class of 2028 defensive lineman from Bellevue West High School in Bellevue, Nebraska. Not only did he enjoy the win and the overall game-day experience, but he also received an offer from Kansas State.
"The game was very energetic from the start. The student section was huge, and they were very loud and supportive, and so were the fans. What stood out to me the most was when the team walked out, and they had purple smoke coming out of the machine, and they were playing Crazy Train. It was a great experience and an electric environment to be in, " Santiago told me about being at the game.
He discussed how he and the other recruits had the chance to hear from head coach Chris Klieman before the game and to speak with defensive tackles coach Mike Tuiasosopo.
"When all the recruits got into the room, Coach Klieman came and talked to everyone. That meant a lot to me because he made time to talk to us before the game, and it was a very important game for them. We later talked to Coach Tuiasosopo for a while, and he made it feel very genuine and made sure we knew how he likes to recruit and that he cares about the player and how he thinks about the parents, also."
Santiago received the exciting news about the offer from Tuiasosopo. "When I received the offer, I was so excited I couldn't even think of something to say. I wasn't expecting to get offered, and it was very special and something I will never forget because it was with my parents, and it means a lot that they believe in me."
So far this season, Santiago has recorded 15 tackles, three sacks, 1.5 tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery for the Thunderbirds (2-3, 1-1).In addition to his performance, he has also received offers from Iowa State and Florida State. He mentioned to me that Nebraska has been the school recruiting and showing him the most interest right now.