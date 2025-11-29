SI

College Football Conference Championship Tracker: Every Team to Clinch a Title Game Spot

Up-to-date results and scenarios for all nine conference championship games at the FBS level.

Dan Lyons

Georgia will return to Atlanta for the second consecutive weekend after clinching a spot in the SEC championship game.
Georgia will return to Atlanta for the second consecutive weekend after clinching a spot in the SEC championship game. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Rivalry week is here. College football wrapped up one of its most consequential Black Fridays ever, with Ole Miss winning in the Egg Bowl despite the Lane Kiffin drama, and Texas ending Texas A&M’s bid for an undefeated season. The action continues on Saturday, with plenty of games left open that will help decide the matchups for next week’s nine conference championships.

A few big matchups have already been determined by the end of the noon games on Saturday. Ohio State and Indiana will play the game we’ve all been waiting to see next Saturday to decide the Big Ten. Texas Tech and BYU will play their second game of the year for the Big 12 title. The MAC championship is also set.

Other leagues still have plenty to figure out (scroll down for a truly wild scenario to decide the Mountain West Championship). As we continue towards the reveal of the College Football Playoff field next Sunday, here is where things stand for every FBS-level conference championship game.

This story will be updated live as games are decided. Check back here for an up-to-date look at the conference championship slate.

North Texas Mean Green quarterback Drew Mestemaker celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Wyatt Young.
Drew Mestemaker, one of college football’s top quarterbacks in 2025, hopes to lead North Texas to the American title and College Football Playoff. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

American Conference

Matchup: North Texas vs. TBD — Location: TBD; Friday, December 5, 8 p.m. ET; ABC

North Texas (11–1, 7–1 American) secured one of the two spots in the conference championships with a dominant 52–28 win over Temple on Friday night. The Mean Green will face either Tulane (9–2, 6–1 American) or Navy (9–2, 7–1 American) in next Friday’s conference title game. North Texas would be on the road at Tulane or at home against Navy, depending on how Saturday’s Tulane vs. Charlotte game plays out. Tulane is in the title game with a win, while a loss would move Navy into the championship.

Relevant results for the American Conference championship game

*Bold indicates a team is a conference championship contender

Date/Time (ET)

Home

Away

Score

Nov. 27

Memphis

Navy

28–17 Navy

Nov. 28

North Texas

Temple

52–28 North Texas

Nov. 29, 7:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

Tulane

Charlotte

TBD

Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Chandler Morris with the ball as a Duke defender rushes him.
Virginia and Duke are two of the ACC teams still alive to reach the conference championship. / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Atlantic Coast Conference

Matchup: TBD — Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte; Saturday, December 6, 8 p.m. ET; ABC

Five ACC teams remain alive for the ACC championship game entering Saturday’s action. Virginia (9–2, 6–1 ACC) and SMU (8–3, 6–1 ACC) are both in if they win their Saturday matchups. The Cavaliers can also make it with an SMU loss, Pitt loss and UNC win. The Mustangs would be in with:

  • Pitt loss, Duke loss, UVA win and UNC win OR
  • Pitt loss, Duke loss, UVA win, NC State win, Boston College win and finish higher than Georgia Tech and Miami in SportSource Analytics ranking OR
  • Pitt loss, Duke loss, UVA loss, UNC win, BC win and finish higher than Georgia Tech and Miami in SportSource Analytics ranking

Duke (6–5, 5–2 ACC) can remarkably make it to Charlotte with the following results:

  • Win, Pitt loss and SMU loss OR
  • Win, Pitt loss, UVA loss and UNC win OR
  • Win, Pitt loss, UVA loss, NC State win and finish higher than Miami in SportSource Analytics ranking

Miami (10–2, 6–2 ACC) is the league’s highest ranked team and eliminated Pitt with a blowout road win Saturday, but due to tiebreakers, needs an array of things to go right to make the title game. Here are the Hurricanes’ options:

  • Win and UVA loss and Duke loss and SMU win OR
  • Win and SMU loss and Duke loss and UVA loss and NC State win OR
  • Win and SMU loss and Duke loss and UVA loss and NC State win and Syracuse win OR
  • Win and SMU loss and Duke loss and UVA loss and NC State win and Boston College win and finish higher than GT and SMU in SportSource Analytics ranking OR
  • Win and SMU loss and Duke loss and UVA win and NC State win and Syracuse win OR
  • Win and SMU loss and Duke loss and UVA win and NC State win and Boston College win and finish higher than Georgia Tech and SMU in SportSource Analytics ranking or
  • Win and SMU loss and Duke win and UVA loss and NC State win or
  • Win and SMU win and Duke win and UVA loss and NC State win and finish higher than Duke in SportSource Analytics ranking

Georgia Tech (9–3, 6–2 ACC) lost to Georgia on Friday but that result doesn’t impact the ACC race. How the Yellow Jackets can make the championship game:

  • Miami win and SMU loss and Duke loss and UVA loss and NC State win OR
  • Miami win and SMU loss and Duke loss and UVA loss and UNC win and BC win and finish higher than Miami and SMU in SportSource Analytics ranking OR
  • Miami win and SMU loss and Duke loss and UVA win and NC State win and Boston College win and finish higher than Miami and SMU in SportSource Analytics ranking

Relevant results for the ACC championship game

*Bold indicates a team is a conference championship contender

Date/Time (ET)

Home

Away

Score

Nov. 29, 12 p.m. (ABC)

Pitt

Miami

38–7 Miami

Nov. 29, 3 p.m. (CW)

Syracuse

Boston College

TBD

Nov. 29, 3:30 p.m. (ACCN)

Duke

Wake Forest

TBD

Nov. 29, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Virginia

Virginia Tech

TBD

Nov. 29, 7:30 p.m. (ACCN)

NC State

North Carolina

TBD

Nov. 29, 8 p.m. (ESPN2)

Cal

SMU

TBD

Texas Tech pass rusher David Bailey eyes BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier during their 2025 regular season game.
David Bailey and the Texas Tech defense will look to shut down BYU once again in the Big 12 title game. / Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Big 12 Conference

Matchup: Texas Tech vs. BYU — Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas; Saturday, December 6, 12 p.m. ET; ABC

Texas Tech (10–1, 7–1 Big 12) and BYU (10–1, 7–1 Big 12) clinched their appearances in the Big 12 title game on Friday, before either team kicked off for the week. Arizona State’s loss to Arizona put the Red Raiders and Cougars through, as both teams own a tiebreaker over Utah. The Sun Devils and Utes each entered the week with scenarios to make the championship, but those are no longer alive.

Texas Tech beat BYU in the regular season, 29–7 in Lubbock.

Brandon Inniss celebrates a touchdown for the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Michigan Wolverines.
Ohio State is well on its way to punching a ticket to the Big Ten championship against Michigan. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Big Ten Conference

Matchup: Indiana vs. Ohio State — Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis; Saturday, December 6, 8 p.m. ET; Fox

Indiana (12–0, 9–0 Big Ten) clinched a spot in the title game with its win over Purdue Friday night. Ohio State (11–0, 8–0 Big Ten) did the same with a win at Michigan on Saturday. The results eliminate Oregon and Michigan, who entered Saturday with chances to reach Indianapolis. The winner of the Big Ten championship will almost certainly earn the No. 1 seed in the CFP.

Jacksonville State’s Cam Cook tries to evade the tackle of Kennesaw State's Isaac Paul.
Jacksonville State defeated Kennesaw State in their first matchup of the year. / Dave Hyatt / Hyatt Media LLC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Conference USA

Matchup: Jacksonville State vs. Kennesaw State — Location: AmFirst Stadium, Jacksonville, Ala.; Friday, December 5, 7 p.m. ET; CBS Sports Network

Three teams entered the day alive for two spots, and two of those teams faced off Saturday. Jacksonville State (8–4, 7–1 CUSA) beat Western Kentucky (8–4, 6–2 CUSA) 37–34 to clinch a spot in the game. Because Kennesaw State (8–3, 6–1 CUSA) has a tiebreaker over Western Kentucky thanks to a better record against common opponents, it is through to the CUSA title game regardless of the result of Saturday’s game at Liberty.

Jax State won a regular season game between the two sides 35–26 on Nov. 15.

Relevant results for the Conference USA championship game

*Bold indicates a team is a conference championship contender

Date/Time (ET)

Home

Away

Score

Nov. 29, 2 p.m. (ESPN+)

Jacksonville State

Western Kentucky

37–34 JSU

Western Michigan safetty Micah Davis tackles an Illini ball carrier.
Western Michigan finished the season as the only one-loss team in MAC play. / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Mid-American Conference

Matchup: Western Michigan vs. Miami (Ohio) — Location: Ford Field, Detroit; Saturday, December 6, 12 p.m. ET; ESPN

Western Michigan (8–4, 7–1 MAC) punched its ticket to Detroit with a 31–21 win over Eastern Michigan on Tuesday. The Broncos will face Miami (Ohio) (7–5, 6–2), which defeated Ball State 45–24 on Saturday and gets through on tiebreakers. The RedHawks won a regular season matchup against WMU, 26–17.

New Mexico players celebrate a win at Air Force.
New Mexico threw a wrench into the Mountain West’s championship scenarios with its win over San Diego State Friday. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Mountain West Conference

Matchup: TBD — Location: TBD; Friday, December 5, 8 p.m. ET; Fox

After New Mexico’s (9–3, 6–2 MWC) win over San Diego State (9–3, 6–2 MWC) on Friday, this one is an absolute mess. The Lobos and Aztecs have identical conference records, as does Boise State (8–4, 6–2 MWC) after the Broncos’ Friday win. UNLV (9–2, 5–2 MWC) can join the fracas with a Saturday win.

Because the group cannot be decided by tiebreakers, the Mountain West will leave it up to the computers. From the conference release on the situation:

“The metrics used to determine the game’s participants will be a composite average of Connelly SP+, ESPN SOR, KPI and SportSource rankings. Once the two participants are determined, the tie will revert to a head-to-head comparison to determine the host, proceeding again to the metrics if the teams did not play each other this season.

“If the tied group includes just Boise State, New Mexico and San Diego State, the group all went 1–1 against each other. Since the tie could not be broken by head-to-head results, computer metrics would break the tie. The top two teams in that group will advance as participants for the MW Championship game, reverting to a two-team tiebreaker to determine the host.

“If UNLV joins the tied group, all four teams did not face each other, so the tie would again need to be broken by the computer metrics. The top two teams would advance as participants to the title game, with the two reverting to a two-team tiebreaker to determine the game’s host.”

Relevant results for the Mountain West championship game

*Bold indicates a team is a conference championship contender

Date/Time (ET)

Home

Away

Score

Nov. 28

New Mexico

San Diego State

23–17 UNM (2OT)

Nov. 28

Utah State

Boise State

25–24 Boise State

Nov. 29, 9 p.m. (CBSSN)

Nevada

UNLV

TBD

Georgia Bulldogs Christen Miller and CJ Allen celebrate a win over Georgia Tech.
Georgia will face either Alabama or Ole Miss in next week’s SEC championship. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Southeastern Conference

Matchup: Georgia vs. TBD — Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta; Saturday, December 6, 4 p.m. ET; ABC

Georgia (11–1, 7–1 SEC) clinched an SEC championship berth with Texas A&M’s loss to Texas, which eliminated the previously undefeated Aggies. They will face Alabama (9–2, 6–1 SEC) if the Crimson Tide survive Saturday’s Iron Bowl. If Alabama loses, Mississippi (11–1, 7–1 SEC) will advance after beating Mississippi State in Friday’s Egg Bowl. Georgia’s win over Georgia Tech Friday did not factor into the SEC scenarios.

Both matchups would be rematches. The Crimson Tide beat the Bulldogs in Athens, Ga. 27–24, while Georgia won on the road in Oxford, Miss. against Ole Miss, 43–35. Georgia and Ole Miss are expected to be safe to make the College Football Playoff no matter what happens in Atlanta, while two-loss Alabama may still have something to play for beyond the conference title (though after SMU reached the CFP despite an ACC championship loss, the prevailing logic is that Alabama should be safe with an Iron Bowl win).

Relevant results for the SEC championship game

*Bold indicates a team is a conference championship contender

Date/Time (ET)

Home

Away

Score

Nov. 28

Mississippi State

Ole Miss

38–19 Ole Miss

Nov. 28

Texas

Texas A&M

27–17 Texas

Nov. 29, 7:30 p.m. (ABC)

Auburn

Alabama

TBD

James Madison Dukes quarterback Alonza Barnett III sets to throw at Louisville.
Alonza Barnett III and James Madison hope to keep their longshot CFP hopes alive ahead of next weekend’s Sun Belt title game. / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Sun Belt Conference

Matchup: James Madison vs. TBD — Location: Bridgeforth Stadium, Harrisonburg, Va.; Friday, December 5, 7 p.m. ET; ESPN

While every other conference has shifted away from divisions, the Sun Belt looks pretty logical in its decision to keep its East/West alignment. James Madison (10–1, 7–0 SBC) has already locked up the East Division and the chance to host the SBC championship with an undefeated league record. Saturday’s game against Coastal Carolina is important, as JMU can potentially sneak a CFP bid if chaos reigns in the American and/or ACC and the Dukes go 12–1, though it looks unlikely as they are not yet ranked.

In the West, Troy (7–4, 5–2 SBC) and Southern Miss (7–4, 5–2 SBC) face off in Hattiesburg, Miss. for the division title on Saturday. Easy enough.

