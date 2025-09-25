Kansas State Offers Texas Cornerback, Oklahoma State Commit
When a head coach is fired during the season, it causes shockwaves throughout the college football world, particularly in recruiting.
The dismissal of Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy on Tuesday was significant. While it didn't come as a total shock, given that the team opened the season with a record of 1-2 and finished the previous season with an overall record of 3-9, including 0-9 in the Big 12, it was still surprising considering Gundy had been the head coach at his alma mater for over 20 seasons.
Following his firing, a couple of recruits have started to decommit from OSU, engage with other coaches, and receive new offers. The Kansas State Wildcats have also entered the fray, extending an offer to Josiah Vilmael, a three-star cornerback from Fort Bend Travis High School in Richmond, Texas. I spoke with him to discuss the offer from the Wildcats and the latest developments in his recruitment.
His recruitment
The 6-1, 185-pound Vilmael is rated as a consensus three-star recruit by 247Sports, ESPN, and On3. He has received offers from Maryland, Missouri State, Baylor, Arizona, Stephen F. Austin, Arizona State, and Kansas State, with more sure to follow. He committed to the Cowboys on April 8, 2025, following a visit to Stillwater for a spring practice.
Vilmael is still committed, but he informed me that his recruitment has remained open and is even more so now due to the recent events in Stillwater. "My recruitment was always open, and I guess Coach Gundy's firing was a light. Now, the recruiting process is booming for me at the moment, and it won't stop now, " Vilmael said.
Vilmael received an offer from the Wildcats after speaking with Dimitri Donald, the Director of Player Personnel and Assistant General Manager. He also spoke with cornerbacks and assistant head coach Van Malone, who told him all about Kansas State. "The day before I received the offer, I talked to Coach Malone, and he spoke to me about success. When Coach Donald called me, we had a very informative conversation where he told me all about the Wildcats' program. I have a good relationship with both of them and the staff, and have spoken to all the coaches."
With his recruitment gaining momentum, Vilmael has many interested programs, and the list includes some prominent names, which include Texas, Clemson, Arizona State, Houston, and Florida Atlantic."
Ready for a big game this weekend
Vilmael's recruitment isn't the only thing that is going well for him. The Fort Bend Travis Tigers are 3-1 overall and 1-0 in District 21-6A (6A is the largest classification in Texas High School Football) on the season and are getting ready for their big district game against the No. 4-ranked Fort Bend Ridge Point Panthers, who are 4-0 and 1-0 in district.
He knows the game will be a tough matchup, but they are up to the challenge. "The season is going really strong! Everyone has stepped up and has played a significant role. Our team set goals, which were to win week by week and really own it on your film, take notes, and know your assignment. We haven't just gotten faster and stronger on the field, but smarter as well, which has helped us knock off some top teams," Vilmael said.
With his offer from the Wildcats and an opportunity to beat a highly ranked team this weekend, things are looking exceptional for Vilmael.