Recruit Reactions to Kansas State 43-20 Loss to #13 Texas Tech

First and foremost, I want to thank God, my Family and my Coaches for helping me along this journey of mine.

I’m blessed to announce that I have committed to @KStateFB

RECRUITMENT IS 100% SHUT DOWN #EMAW @CoachKli @spedbraet @CoachBrianLepak @_CoachMattWells @WillFarrar_… pic.twitter.com/RnS5nJkjjE