Three-star JUCO DL Picks Up an Offer from K-State
The recruiting process varies for each athlete. Some receive offers early, while others receive them later, and in some cases, no offers are made at all. This can lead some athletes to consider attending a junior college (JUCO) as an option. One such case is Kirtland Vakalahi, a defensive lineman from the New Mexico Military Institute. He spent his high school years in Australia playing rugby, which has contributed to his development as a top recruit. As a result, he received an offer from the Kansas State Wildcats on Friday, October 17.
The recruiting process
Vakalahi is ranked as the No. 3 JUCO recruit nationally, per the 247Sports composite rankings. His recruitment has picked up in the last week, as he has added offers from Memphis, Colorado State, California, UTSA, New Mexico, Utah, and San Diego State. Before receiving those, he already had Hawaii, Prairie View A&M, New Mexico State, and Middle Tennessee.
"My recruitment is going well. I'm just blessed and grateful to be in the position I am in and am receiving looks from these great schools. I never played football in high school; I spent all my high school years in Australia and played rugby. So the recruiting process is very new, but I have plenty of support from people I trust. My first time playing football was last fall when I got to New Mexico Military Institute. I knew nothing about football before I got here, " Vakalahi said.
His offer from the Wildcats came after he spoke with Director of Football Administration Hank Jacobs. "I spoke to Coach Jacobs, which went well, and he seemed like a genuine dude. Coach Soukup (NMMI head coach Oliver Soukup), my head coach, told me that one of the coaches at K-State gave him his first job, so there are a lot of connections with him and their staff. They are an amazing program and are playing in a very competitive conference. They're coming off a big win against TCU and just fell to Baylor. The staff is great and has a lot of experience, so I really look forward to continuing to grow a relationship with them."
Season with the Broncos
NMMI is 3-4 overall and 2-4 in the Southwest Junior College Football Conference (SJCFC) after their 45-21 victory over Northeast Oklahoma A&M yesterday. Despite their record, Vakalahi knows that the Broncos are playing hard. "We are 3-4 overall, and still, I couldn't be prouder of my guys. They work just as hard, if not harder, than anyone else in the conference. We are a team that can compete, as we lost by a point to No. 3 Tyler Junior College on a Hail Mary in the last play a couple of weeks ago. The military aspect creates a dimension that nobody else faces, and I take pride in us for facing that challenge every day."
In seven games, Vakalahi has made 22 tackles, recorded four tackles for loss, achieved two pass breakups, and collected 1.5 sacks. He has also forced a fumble and recovered another for the Broncos. This impressive performance demonstrates why he is considered one of the top-rated JUCO recruits, attracting the attention of numerous programs. He is clear about what he wants in his next opportunity.
"I am looking to go to a program that gives me my best chance to develop as a player and as a man. I am still new to the game, I have a lot of maturing and developing to do, and I will go to an environment that can help me do that. I also want to be a good man, a good teammate, and fulfill the plans that God has for me."
Wherever Vakalahi chooses to commit, they will be gaining not only a great player but also an even better teammate. Will that be K-State? We will find out soon!
