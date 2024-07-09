Gamers Can Now Play With Former K-State Stars Like Felix Anudike-Uzomah In EA's College Football `25
When former Kansas State stars Felix Anudike-Uzomah and Ben Sinnott were in college, they were unable to see themselves on a video game.
At the time, the NCAA was pre-NIL. It was also trying to find a way for amateur athletes to monetize their likenesses, thus the popular college football game by EA Sports was discontinued.
Now, with athletes like K-State basketball player Coleman Hawkins making millions, the game is back. Players have returned but what about those who missed it?
According to a report by USA Today, the game has the option of featuring stars from the past. So Anudike-Uzomah (Kansas City Chiefs) and Sinnott (Washington Commanders) will make appearances on College Football `25 when it's released in mid-August.
The video game was discontinued in 2013 but current NFL players are available in "ultimate team mode."
THREE-STAR CB COULD PICK K-STATE WEDNESDAY
The Wildcats have the opportunity to improve on their already strong 2025 recruiting class on Wednesday.
That is when East St. Louis (Ill.) safety Charles Bass will make his college choice. His four finalists are Illinois, Arkansas, Kansas State and Missouri.
He originally was supposed to make his decision on July 1, but pushed back the date. The three-star recruit is rated as the No. 13 player in Illinois by 247 Sports.
Overall, the Wildcats have 15 high school commitments. They are: joining Monterrio Elston 5-9, 180 running back, Parkview, Arkansas, Linkon Cure, 6-6, 225 tight end Goodland (Kansas), Dillon Duff, 6-2, 200, quarterback Desmet (Missouri), Will Kemna, 6-5, 260, defensive tackle, Helias Catholic (Missouri.), Weston Polk, 6-2, 210, linebacker, Coppell (Texas) and Martel Jackson, 6-2, 175, cornerback, Derby (Kansas), Adonis Moise, 6-1, 180, wide receiver from IMG Academy (Florida), Dalton Knapp, 6-5, 225, defensive end, All Saints Episcopal (Texas), Sawyer Schilke, 6-3, 230, linebacker, Kearney, (Nebraska), JoJo Scott, 6-2, 175, Victory Christian Academy, Lakeland (Florida), Maguire Richman, 6-2, 210, linebacker, Blue Valley (Kansas), Brock Heath, 6-4, 265 offensive line, Blue Valley Northwest (Kansas), RJ Collins, 5-11, 175, defensive back, Staley (Missouri) and Dominic Mitchell, 6-1, 195, safety, Brophy Prep (Arizona).
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of K-State On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage and updates on Facebook
Twitter: @KStateOnSI