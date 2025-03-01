Here's Where Mel Kiper Has Former K-State QB Will Howard In Draft Projections
Former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard has seen his draft stock surge after a championship run in his first year at Ohio State. Howard threw for 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, including his 231-yard performance to defeat Notre Dame in the CFP title game.
Still, some aren't as high on the Wildcats veteran, including veteran NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper. Kiper has Howard at No. 7 among the prospected signal-callers, behind players like Ole Miss's Jaxson Dart and Alabama's Jalen Milroe.
To be fair, Howard didn't really garner any attention until his fifth season. He also boasted a wide array of weapons at Ohio State, which may not be the case for his immediate entrance into the NFL.
K-STATE'S JACOB PARRISH BETTING ON HIMSELF IN 2025 DRAFT
Former Kansas State defensive back Jacob Parrish had an impressive debut at the NFL Combine.
He's just grateful for the chance to compete for a spot in the NFL Draft.
"It's a blessing, I’m blessed for this opportunity," Parrish said. "Not many guys get this opportunity, Imma make full on it."
Parrish recorded 102 tackles, five interceptions, 23 pass deflections, and five tackles for loss in his three seasons in Manhattan, KS, earning the All-Big 12 Honorable Mentions each of his last two years.
"I'm a physical guy," Parrish said. "I might not be the biggest, but that's my mindset. I grew up wrestling, so I love hitting and just playing football. I love playing man coverage; that's what I'm really good at and I take pride in that."
