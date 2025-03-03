How DJ Giddens' 40-Yard Time Stacked Up Against Other NFL RB Prospects

All of the Running Back 40 Times at the NFL Combine IN ORDER:



1. Bhayshul Tuten: 4.32👀👀👀

2. Jaydon Blue: 4.38👀👀

3. Brashard Smith: 4.39

4. RJ Harvey: 4.40

5. Montrell Johnson: 4.41

6. Trevor Etienne: 4.42

7. TreVeyon Henderson: 4.43

7. DJ Giddens: 4.43

9. Donovan Edwards:… pic.twitter.com/PyWeHlRY7K