How DJ Giddens' 40-Yard Time Stacked Up Against Other NFL RB Prospects
Former Kansas State running back DJ Giddens was among the biggest winners at the NFL Combine last week.
His biggest victory was in the 40-yard dash. He ran a 4.43, which was No. 7 among running backs. Here's the full list.
Giddens is generally considered a sleeper for the April draft, but has turned heads in recent months. He was arguably the best running back in the Big 12 this season after beginning as an underdog.
While at K-State, he had the opportunity to learn from Dallas Cowboys running back Deuce Vaughn, who set several school records in his three seasons with the Wildcats. Vaughn ranks No. 2 in rushing yards (3,604), No. 4 in rushing touchdowns (34), and No. 1 in receiving yards (1,280) among running backs.
"I learned a lot," Giddens said. "He's real smart, I learned how to get in that book, study film, study my opponents, run routes, make somebody miss, all that."
Giddens reflected on his journey to eventually become a Draft prospect.
"It's been smooth, I've just been enjoying the process," Giddens said. "I ain't really know what to expect. I don't really know anybody who went through this position around me, so I've just been enjoying the process. It's been cool."
Giddens is projected to be a Day 2 selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. As teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers see their running backs depart, they could target the former Kansas State product. The Cowboys could also be a fit for Giddens, partnering with Vaughn and reuniting with offensive line coach Conor Riley. Dallas had one of the worst rushing attacks in the league, which Giddens can aid as a depth piece.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @KStateOnSI