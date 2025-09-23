How Does Kansas State Match Up With the UCF Knights?
The Kansas State Wildcats have had a very unique start to their season. They opened the year with a loss in Ireland in a Week 0 conference game before hosting and beating FCS North Dakota and then losing a buy-game to Army.
In Week 3, they lost to the Arizona Wildcats; however, it did not count as a conference game as the matchup was scheduled back in 2016 when both sides coordinated a non-conference home-and-home.
At this stage, heading into Week 5 off an early-season bye week, K-State is now 1-3 (0-1 in the Big 12) while having lost to two conference opponents. Regardless, a chance to dust off the shoulders in Week 4 turns into a critical Big 12 matchup that could pave the way for Kansas State's 2025 season.
Facing off with the UCF Knights in Week 5 on Saturday, Sept. 27, the most critical matchup for the Wildcats might be how their offense fares against UCF's defense, which has quietly been one of the most successful in the country.
The Knights (3-0, 0-0) have conceded an impressive 1.0 points per game in the first half, allowing only 26 points in total through three contests. On the other side, the Wildcats have scored just 10.0 first-half points per game.
Kansas State should look to try to establish the running game early, particularly with quarterback Avery Johnson, as the inexperience in the running back room has shown through early in the season. If they can dictate the tempo against UCF, that could be the key to staying ahead rather than playing from behind.
In fact, the Wildcats have faced a halftime deficit in three of their four games, including being down 21-17 to North Dakota in Week 1. If Dylan Edwards — who head coach Chris Klieman called "hopeful" to return to full speed this week — can play, it would be crucial for K-State.
However, that should be easier said than done, as the Knights have impressed at the line of scrimmage this season. "They're playing really fast. You could see that. I watched a little bit of it live on Saturday — you know, they just won the line of scrimmage against North Carolina on both sides of the ball," Klieman said.
If Kansas State fails to play ball-control offense on Saturday, UCF should be able to return the favor. The Wildcats have the third-worst average time of possession in the FBS (22:54) while UCF ranks 26th-best (32:51) thanks to a strong third-down offense, a stout defense, and having conceded just one turnover.
The real hurdle for Kansas State against UCF is the latter's versatility. On offense, the Knights can be explosive and methodical — they recorded 13-play, 14-play, and 18-play scoring drives that bled 24 minutes and 47 seconds off the clock while also adding two six-play drives that went 83 yards in 64 seconds and 64 yards in just under three minutes.
At least five different players have had 1+ rush attempts in all three games, and at least seven players have had 1+ catches in each game.
Meanwhile, things have finally started to click for former Tennessee and Indiana quarterback Tayven Jackson. He has thrown for 720 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions in three games while only taking three sacks. He has also added 99 yards and three scores on the ground, contributing to the designed-run game.
UCF also has three other players with over 100 rushing yards — running back Myles Montgomery leads the way with 41 carries for 149 yards, while running back Jaden Nixon has an eye-popping 160 yards and three touchdowns on just 11 carries.
The Wildcats are the early favorites to win the game at home at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, but it could be an uphill battle. UCF outranks Kansas State in ESPN's SP+ (No. 47 vs. No. 52) and FPI (No. 42 vs. No. 49) and is ranked higher by Massey Ratings (No. 42 vs. No. 64).
A win for K-State would be a statement that the early-season woes were just noise as the team dealt with injuries and new faces in the lineup. A loss, however, could be a sign of bigger issues that need to be overcome as the season progresses and proof that the Knights are set to compete in the Big 12 in 2025.