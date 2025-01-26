How Kansas State's Jerome Tang Kept Things Together During Six-Game Skid
Kansas State was at the low point of the season during a six-game losing streak but coach Jerome Tang made sure to keep everyone positive.
After snapping the skid Saturday against West Virginia, Tang explained how he kept the team together.
"Before we can, we gotta believe we can," Tang said. "And it's OK to have some doubts. If you speak it out but I'm not quite sure but if you have somebody next to you if they know you have a little doubt, they're going to give you some encouragement. We had to build our belief system."
Tang said the players never lost confidence despite the struggles.
"When you have a group around you that when you have a low belief, somebody else can pick you up," Tang said. "That's what being a team is about. I thought they helped pick each other up all week."
TANG APPRECIATES THE FANS
Tang had been under fire during the losing streak, taking criticism from fans the past few weeks. The win should calm the fan base at the time being. The Wildcats (8-11 overall and 2-6) need a lot of work to improve their resume if they want an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.
Tang was thankful for the strong fan turnout.
"So thankful to the students, man," Tang said. "I walked out and I saw them, my joy tank was full seeing them. They really provided great energy for us and allowed us to get off to a great start."
