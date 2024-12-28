How To Watch Kansas State-Cincinnati, Lineups, Preview, Stats To Watch
Game time: 7:00 pm, EST
Where: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO
TV: CBS
VITALS: Kansas State is coming off its third consecutive loss after falling to Wichita State. Once again, the Wildcats' demise was caused by an ugly second-half performance. They are last in the conference but can reciprocate that with victories over Big 12 opponents. They face a Bearcats team tied with Iowa State for the top spot in the conference.
PROJECTED STARTERS
WILDCATS
G Brendan Hausen: 14.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.2 AST
G David Castillo: 3.7 PTS, 0.8 REB, 0.9 AST
F Max Jones: 8.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST
F David N'Guessan: 14.1 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.7 AST
F Coleman Hawkins: 9.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.6 STL
BEARCATS
G Simas Lukosius: 14.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.0 AST
G Jizzle James: 12.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.2 AST
G Dan Skillings Jr.: 10.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.6 AST
F Dillon Mitchell: 11.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 AST
F Aziz Bandaogo: 9.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 BLK
QUOTABLE: "[Consistency] is what we haven't been able to get, whether at practice or in games," coach Jerome Tang said after Wichita State loss. "Buddy goes for 20 tonight, but then we have other guys who don't play up to what we expect from them. As a coach, it's hard to figure out what to do if you don't what you're gonna get from each guy every night. So we have to figure out how can we get the same production from each guy every night, rather than guessing."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.