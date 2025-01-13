How To Watch Kansas State-Texas Tech, Lineups, Preview, Stats To Watch
Game time: Jan. 14, 8 p.m.
Where: Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, KS
TV: CBS Sports
VITALS: The Wildcats have lost three in a row after dropping to Texas Tech. They were dominated in seemingly every statistical category aside from 3-point shooting. Kansas State is 1-3 in the Big 12 after Saturday and now has a losing overall record for the first time this season. They face a Texas Tech team leading the conference in field goal percentage (50.5) and ranking second in scoring offense (85.4). David N'Guessan leads the team in scoring (12.7) and rebounding (7.7).
PROJECTED STARTERS
WILDCATS
G Brendan Hausen: 12.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.1 AST
G Dug McDaniel: 9.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.9 AST
F Max Jones: 8.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.1 AST
F David N'Guessan: 12.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.9 AST
F Coleman Hawkins: 10.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 3.9 AST
RED RAIDERS
G Kerwin Walton: 4.9 PTS, 1.5 PTS, 0.4 AST
G Elijah Hawkins: 8.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 5.9 AST
G Chance McMillian: 15.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST
F JT Toppin: 17.3 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.5 BLK
F Darrion Williams: 16.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 5.0 AST
QUOTABLE: "We also understand that tough people do the next right thing," Tang said after Saturday's loss. "Our guys are going to refuel, reload and get rest. We're going to come back and get back to work. We've got a game against Texas Tech Tuesday. Yeah, it's supposed to hurt like that."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.