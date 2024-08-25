Illini Coach Bret Bielema Explains Tireless Work Ethic Of K-State Legend Bill Snyder
Illinois Fighting Illini coach Bret Bielema was in the middle of his press conference addressing the season opener against Eastern Illinois.
The conversation changed when he was asked about his coaching influences. One of them was Kansas State icon Bill Snyder. Bielema said Snyder played a huge role in his career, especially when it came to work ethic.
"For anybody that's ever been around or seen him, his attention to detail," Bielema said. "His theory was to leave no stone unturned and then go back and turn it over again."
Bielema was an assistant to Snyder during the early 2000s. They had similar paths, both having stints at Iowa and K-State.
Bielema gave some insight on what it was like working for Snyder, who was known for being a tireless worker.
"We would do four scouting reports on our first opponent," said Bielema, who also worked under Bill Belichick in the NFL. "We'd do one in the winter, one in the spring, one in the summer and one in the fall. That's just kind of an unwavering process he taught me. It's been very heavy spent since then."
It is why Snyder is considered one of the school's all-time greats. He built K-State into an annual contender in the Big 8 and Big 12. He gave every ounce of his time and effort to turning the Wildcats into annual winners.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI.
