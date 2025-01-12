In Transfer Portal Era, Kansas State's Jerome Tang Searching For More Stability
At least Kansas State coach Jerome Tang couldn't focus on a lack of effort from his team in Saturday's loss to the Houston Cougars.
The Wildcats played hard in a 30-point loss but the opponent was just better.
"Our effort was way better," Tang said. "I hope y'all saw that. That's just how they are. This wasn't an effort issue. They're better than we are at every position."
Aside from being better, the Cougars are also more experienced. They have multiple players who have been in the program for at least three years, including Emanuel Sharp, Terrence Arceneaux, J'Wan Roberts and Ja'Vier Francis.
Roberts has played under coach Kelvin Sampson for five seasons.
Tang said he would like to see similar stability in Manhattan, but it's difficult with the transfer portal. The Wildcats have a roster full of transfers and incoming freshman. The Wildcats can only counter with David N'Guessan, who is in his fifth year in Manhattan.
"They're not just more talented," Tang said. "They have an experience to them. They've got two guys that are six-year guys and one of them is six years in the program ... Our goal is to get there, where we have guys, multiple David N'Guessans in the program. We have to figure out how to get there in a day and age where kids are allowed to leave wherever they want."
The Wildcats, who have lost three straight and six of the last seven, have little time to sulk. They face Texas Tech Tuesday.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
