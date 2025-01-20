Is It Time To Re-Evaluate Dug McDaniel In K-State's Starting Lineup?
Dug McDaniel started his second game of the season in Kansas State's victory over Cincinnati, creating a sense of confidence with him in the primary lineup.
The Wildcats have been winless since. During this five-game losing streak, McDaniel has averaged 7.2 points, shooting 7.1 percent from 3-point range. He's hit an offensive wall after being a consistent double-digit scorer.
Is it time for an adjustment in the starting backcourt? Perhaps a change of scenery could alter something for Kansas State.
C.J. Jones could possibly return, as the team went 6-2 with him as a starter. McDaniel was great coming off the bench in these matchups, averaging 10 points and 5.6 assists. Though Jones wasn't a high scorer, he at least provided some consistency in rounding out the starting lineup.
David Castillo could also be another option.
His latest display against Kansas illustrated his ability to run the floor as a potential starting point guard. It may not show on the stat sheet, but Castillo impacted the game in the second quarter. He had six points and several effort plays to cut into Kansas' lead. While he went 0-of-8 from the field in his last start, coach Jerome Tang says he's working on not letting these misses affect his game.
"The last couple of games he hasn't allowed the ball going in or not affect his energy or effort," Tang said after the Kansas loss. "He's growing past that, and he's getting more comfortable."
