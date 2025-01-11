Is Texas Preparing For Another Avery Johnson-Will Howard Situation Next Season?
Kansas State may have set a precedence with its handling of the quarterback situation a year ago.
Wildcats coach Chris Klieman started freshman Avery Johnson in place of starter Will Howard in the second half against Texas Tech in Week 8. When that decision was made, it was evident a change was coming.
It prompted Howard to put in motion a transfer to Ohio State. The keys were handed this season to Johnson, who led the Wildcats to an 9-4 record and a victory against Rutgers in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.
A year later, a similar occurrence could happen at Texas. The Longhorns are coming off a loss to Howard and the Buckeyes in the College Football Playoffs semifinals. They now have a decision to make: remain with Quinn Ewers or go with Arch Manning?
Like Johnson, Manning is a high-profile recruit who is a fan favorite because of his Hall of Fame lineage. Manning was thrown in when Ewers was injured in the middle of the season. After Friday's loss, Ewers may lean toward the NFL Draft or mostly likely enter the transfer portal to entertain high-paying NIL deals.
If anything, Howard's showing this season proves Ewers can excel in the same matter. After seemingly being forced out, Howard is in position to win a national title. He leads the Buckeyes against Notre Dame in the title game Jan. 20 in Atlanta.
Perhaps next year Ewers is in the same position.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI.
