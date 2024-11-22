Jerome Tang Adjusting Coaching Style To Connect With Center Ugonna Onyenso
The Kansas State Wildcats basketball program is filled with new faces, including former Kentucky Wildcats center Ugonna Onyenso.
Onyenso spent two seasons at Kentucky prior to transferring to play under coach Jerome Tang and company for this year. He declared for the 2024 NBA Draft until withdrawing in late May.
Tang is still learning the personalities of each of his new players, including Onyenso, whom he admits has made him recognize a needed change in approach.
"His personality profile says don't be over emotional when giving him information. So that's a challenge for me, because I can be a little passionate," Tang shared after the Wildcats victory against Mississippi Valley. "And so I have to learn how to go from one player to the next. Just remember I gotta say certain things a certain way to him, because he really wants to do what we want him to do. Sometimes the message gets lost in the emotion, and so I have to do a better job of that."
Onyenso had by far his best of the season on Tuesday, recording 16 points, four rebounds, and a block on 6 of 7 shooting in just 12 minutes of action.
The Wildcats return to action on Friday against the George Washington Colonials.
