Jerome Tang, Kansas State An Easy Target For Criticism With High Payroll
The Kansas State basketball program spent lots of money in the transfer portal last offseason.
With teams spend the cash, it bring expectations. So, naturally, the Wildcats took a little criticism after Thursday's poor performance in a loss to LSU at home.
"I want to apologize that we did not give an effort that was worthy of wearing a K-State uniform," K-State coach Jerome Tang said. "That falls solely on my shoulder. I did not do a good job of having our guys prepared ... This was an old-fashioned butt whooping."
The Wildcats brought in several high-profile transfers, led by Coleman Hawkins (Illinois) and Dug McDaniel (Michigan). Hawkins was rumored to have gotten an NIL worth reportedly close to $2 million. It led to some criticizing the moves because they were so badly outplayed by LSU, which is a middle-of-the pack team in the SEC at best.
The good news is the Wildcats have three days between the next game when they play host to Mississippi Valley State Tuesday at Bramlage Coliseum. It seems Tang has decided to give the players Friday off before returning to practice to correct some things.
"It's going to be real easy to get them focused on Saturday," Tang said. "The eye in the sky doesn't lie. It's not the first time we've lost. I just don't like losing at home. I'm pissed about that."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
