MANHATTAN, Kan. —Kansas State football is welcoming back a familiar name with deep ties to the program and the Big 12.

Coach Collin Klein announced Sunday that Christian Ellsworth has been hired as the Wildcats’ new quarterbacks coach.

Ellsworth’s return represents a homecoming for a coach whose development has been closely linked to Kansas State football for years.

Relationship Between Kansas State And Christian Ellsworth Rooted in Trust

Ellsworth’s connection with Collin Klein dates back to his playing days.

As a true freshman quarterback at Northern Iowa, Ellsworth was coached by Klein. Well, that connection later brought Ellsworth to Kansas State as an offensive graduate assistant in 2020 and 2021. That's also where he worked directly within Klein’s offensive system.

By bringing Ellsworth back, Kansas State ensures that its quarterback room is guided by someone who already understands the structure, terminology, and expectations of the offense.

Ellsworth arrives back in Manhattan after two productive seasons at Texas A&M. He first served as a senior offensive analyst before being promoted to tight ends coach.

His impact during that time was clear. In 2024, Texas A&M opened conference play with a 5-0 record, the program’s best SEC start since joining the league.

The Aggies posted strong national numbers, ranking 20th in scoring offense at 33.8 points per game and 23rd in total offense with 444.5 yards per game.

Ellsworth coached a tight end group that recorded 43 receptions for 435 yards and four touchdowns.

Meanwhile, he also contributed to a rushing attack that averaged 184.7 yards per game and later finished second in the SEC at 195.5 yards per contest.

Ellsworth’s previous time in Manhattan showcased his impact in critical game situations.

During the 2020 season, Kansas State led the Big 12 and ranked fourth nationally in red zone percentage at 93.9 percent.

The Wildcats continued to excel the following season in offensive efficiency, ranking sixth nationally in fourth-down conversions at 75.0 percent.

Kansas State also ranked 22nd in completion percentage at 65.6 percent and 23rd nationally with just seven interceptions thrown.

Those numbers reflect the program’s emphasis on ball security and decision-making, areas that will again be central to Ellsworth’s role with the quarterbacks.

A Full-Circle Return to Manhattan

Ellsworth’s coaching journey also includes stops at South Carolina and Nebraska.

At South Carolina in 2022, he was part of a team that finished No. 23 in the final Associated Press Top 25 after top-10 wins over Tennessee and Clemson.

He then worked at Nebraska in 2023 as an offensive analyst focusing on tight ends and quarterbacks.

A three-time all-state performer at Grand Island Northwest, Ellsworth left high school football as Nebraska’s state record holder in career passing yards, completions, touchdowns, single-game completions, single-game attempts, and season completions.

Ellsworth earned his bachelor’s degree from Northern Iowa in 2019 and his master’s degree from Kansas State in 2022. Now returning to Manhattan with his wife, Cassidy, and their children, Ada and Brooks, his journey comes full circle.

Developed by the program, Ellsworth now steps into a leadership role under Collin Klein.

