Junior Cornerback Jacob Parrish An Expected Key Piece For K-State Secondary
One significant fact about Kansas State junior cornerback Jacob Parrish is he has the hands when in position to intercept a pass,
It was no surprise his four interceptions last season ranked fourth in the Big 12 and 19th nationally.
Parrish came out of Olathe North High School with the ability to run and catch the football. He left with a school record of 1,313 career receiving yards. He also had 1,951 career rushing yards.
In short, Parrish was a playmaker in high school, recording six interceptions and 137 career tackles on defense.
Parrish made an immediate impact by bringing those skills to K-State. He played in all 14 games as a true freshman in a season the Wildcats won the Big 12 championship.
There was no sophomore slump for Parrish. In addition to the interceptions, he had a team-leading 13 pass defended. He earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention from the coaches.
Expect more from Parrish this season as a key to K-State’s secondary.
Last season, Parrish proved he shows up in big-time games, whether it is at home or on the road. He had two interceptions at Texas in a 33-30 overtime loss.
“There's such talented offenses in this league and skilled players, for us to have bookend corners back in Keenan Garber and Jacob Parrish is really important for us,” K-State coach Chris Klieman said at Big 12 Media Days. “Those guys have played a lot of football.”
David Boyce is a contributing writer to K-State On SI. He can be reached at .
Follow our K-State Wildcats coverage on social media.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KstateOnSI/.
Twitter:@KStateOnSI