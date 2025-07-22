K-State Provides Update On George Fitzpatrick After "Medical Situation"
The Kansas State Wildcats provided an update on George Fitzpatrick on Monday.
"George had a medical situation to which the training staff quickly responded," K-State said in a release to the media. "He is improving every day and we appreciate all who have cared for and supported him as he continues to recover."
Kansas State and Ohio State fans learned that Fitzpatrick needed support on Saturday night when his former teammate, Ian Moore, asked the public to lift Fitzpatrick in their prayers.
"I know it's a bit late and people might not receive this, but I just wanted y'all to keep our former Buckeye George Fitzpatrick in your prayers," Moore said in his post made to X. "I'm not going to go deep into it for respects of his family, but please pray for a speedy recovery and no complications. God bless."
In an interview with K-State athletics, Fitzpatrick outlined what he wanted his role to be in Manhattan, Kan.
"My own personal role is I want to be a leader," Fitzpatrick said. "I've seen what it takes to go to a national championship, and I think we have the chance to do it here. I want to lead the young guys, and I want to prove myself to the older guys and go from there."
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman talked about Fitzpatrick at Big 12 Media Days.
"Taylor Poitiere's a great player for us, Andrew Leingang's a great player for us, but we needed some older guys as these younger guys grew," Klieman said. "George Fitzpatrick is one that was here in the spring that elevated himself to the top of the depth chart at left tackle."
Wildcat and Buckeye fans alike hope this was the first of many positive updates on Fitzpatrick.
More Kansas State News
Kansas State Brings Back Key Rotation Player From Transfer Portal
Former K-State Forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin Turns Heads In Summer League Display
ESPN Gives Kansas State Major Win Toward Playoff Aspirations