"Just Felt Like We Were Flat Offensively:" Avery Johnson Talks About The Loss To Houston
The Kansas State Wildcats entered Saturday afternoon riding a four-game winning streak (then-ranked No. 20 Oklahoma State, Colorado, West Virginia and Kansas).
Its only loss came against BYU back on Sept. 21 but nothing close to the upset suffered against the Houston Cougars.
Coach Chris Klieman's team fell to the Cougars 24-19 — being held scoreless for the fourth quarter. Its last scoring play came from a field goal by senior Chris Tennant at the end of the third quarter.
Sophomore quarterback Avery Johnson completed 23 of 39 attempts, accumulating 238 yards and a touchdown. However, he threw two key interceptions in the loss, which likely knocked the Wildcats out of the College Football Playoff and Big 12 championship picture.
"Just felt like we were flat offensively," Johnson said. "Credit to them for having a game plan and doing a good job against us but couldn't get anything going, stalling a lot in the second half, didn't really play collectively as well as we wanted to. I mean, I turned the ball over twice, so putting our defense in a bad position, I just got to be better for the weeks to come."
The WIldcats are now 7-2 overall and 4-2 in the Big 12. Its next battle takes place on Saturday, Nov. 16 against Arizona State at home. The Sun Devils hold a 3-2 record in conference play. The time for this game has been undecided.
Jeremiah Artacho is a contributor for Kansas State On SI. He can reached at jeremiahartacho@gmail.com or @JeremiahArtachon on X.