Scouting Kansas State's top five signees in 2026 class

MANHATTAN, Kan. — New Kansas State coach Collin Klein didn't have much time to steal headlines with his 2025 signing class given the timing of his hiring.

However, he was able to flip a few players from rival Big 12 schools and sign an impressive defensive tackle from out of state.

The Wildcats signed just one 4-star prospect in linebacker Lawson McGraw, but are bringing in seven high schoolers who had a grade of at least 88 or higher, according to 247Sports.

Klein's inaugural signing class ranked No. 9 among Big 12 schools and No. 50 nationally with a major focus this offseason going toward the transfer portal for immediate help at wide receiver and each level of the defense.

Scouting Wildcats Top Signees

ATH Lawson McGraw, Blue Valley West, Kansas

247Sports Composite Rating: 90

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 205 pounds

Scouting Report

McGraw, an in-state signee, is a physically advanced athlete with the frame to hold up as a linebacker or tight end at the next level.

At 6-foot-4 he possesses long arms and instincts to diagnose run versus pass early and the burst to close into gaps. He is very athletic for a tight end with the ability to find separation on the boundary in the passing game.

Check out my Hudl Highlight - Regular Season Offense Highlights,

539 receiving yards

9 receiving touchdowns

34 receptions

Kansas State Football Commit #EMAW@BVWFOOTBALL

on @Hudl at - https://t.co/PcqKNGuB1A — Lawson McGraw (@lawson_mcgraw) November 2, 2025

McGraw isn't afraid to get physical against running backs downhill and his tape shows a natural feel in coverage which suits him well against various high-powered spread offenses in the Big 12.

Over his final two high school seasons, McGraw caught 49 passes for 799 yards and 12 touchdowns as a tight end. He also tallied 98 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, an interception, four passes defended and nine forced fumbles at linebacker.

He chose Kansas State over offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, and many others.

OT Oliver Miller, Cherry Creek, Colorado

247Sports Composite Rating: 89

Height/Weight: 6-foot-6, 300 pounds

Scouting Report

Miller has prototypical offensive tackle in size and length as his game is anchored in his natural pass-protection posture and strength at the point of attack.

His size can allow him to protect against bull rushes and shows the feet to mirror wider-angled rushers in four to five man defensive fronts.

He can play multiple roles as he matures throughout his college career and doesn't have to be depended on to contribute early.

OL Bennett Fraser, Kirksville, Missouri

247Sports Composite Rating: 88

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4.5, 270 pounds

Scouting Report

Fraser is a powerful interior lineman who has high school experience playing along both offensive and defensive lines.

He uses leverage, hand placement and lower-body strength that allows him to generate push up front. Though he's a bit lean at the time of his signing, he'll have time to develop in a quality Power Four level strength and conditioning program.

His technique and motor showcase an ability to finish blocks through the whistle which should result in consistent playing time by his second year.

Fraser held interest from several high major programs but committed to the Wildcats over Missouri, Northwestern, UCF, Ball State and others.

4. Maxwell Lovett — Wide Receiver (Cherry Creek, CO)

247Sports Composite Rating: 88

Height/Weight: 6-foot, 180 pounds

Scouting Report

Kansas State will be looking to rebuild its receiving corps after losing Jayce Brown to the transfer portal and several others to graduation.

Lovett comes to is a polished route runner and uses his quickness (10.59 in the 100-meter) to create separation burst from defenders.

He proved himself as a dependable option during his prep career, scoring 19 career touchdowns while averaging nearly 13 yards per catch.

As a recruit, Lovett was a borderline top-500 recruit in the 2026 class, No. 71 among receviers and No. 7 among athletes in Colorado, according to 247Sports. He committed to the Wildcats over offers from Boston College, West Virginia, Oregon State, UConn and many other.s

DL Carnell Jackson, Auburn, Alabama

247Sports Composite Rating: 88

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 340 pounds

Scouting Report

Jackson will have the opportunity to make an immediate impact along a defensive line void of playmakers at the moment as a pair of starters entered the transfer portal following the season. He can be a a high-impact, space eater at defensive tackle with strength to control blockers and force flow back toward linebackers.

While Jackson’s strength and power rush techniques make him a rotational source of interior pressure and run support, he can play a variety of positions along the line style and allows linebackers to find holes to make plays in the offensive backfield.

As a recruit, Jackson signed with Kansas State as the No. 78 defensive lineman and No. 29 ranked prospect in the state of Alabama, per 247Sports rankings. He decommitted from Arkansas following the ouster of former coach Sam Pittman, before signing with the Wildcats earlier this month.

The Alabama native had other offers from programs such as Houston, West Virginia, Memphis, Liberty, UAB and many others.

More from Kansas State On SI