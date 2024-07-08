K-State Among Finalists For 3-Star Illinois Cornerback Set To Decide Wednesday
The Kansas State Wildcats have the opportunity to improve on their already strong 2025 recruiting class on Wednesday.
That is when East St. Louis (Ill.) safety Charles Bass will make his college choice. His four finalists are Illinois, Arkansas, Kansas State and Missouri.
He originally was supposed to make his decision on July 1, but pushed back the date. The three-star recruit is rated as the No. 13 player in Illinois by 247 Sports.
Overall, the Wildcats have 15 high school commitments. They are: joining Monterrio Elston 5-9, 180 running back, Parkview, Arkansas, Linkon Cure, 6-6, 225 tight end Goodland (Kansas), Dillon Duff, 6-2, 200, quarterback Desmet (Missouri), Will Kemna, 6-5, 260, defensive tackle, Helias Catholic (Missouri.), Weston Polk, 6-2, 210, linebacker, Coppell (Texas) and Martel Jackson, 6-2, 175, cornerback, Derby (Kansas), Adonis Moise, 6-1, 180, wide receiver from IMG Academy (Florida), Dalton Knapp, 6-5, 225, defensive end, All Saints Episcopal (Texas), Sawyer Schilke, 6-3, 230, linebacker, Kearney, (Nebraska), JoJo Scott, 6-2, 175, Victory Christian Academy, Lakeland (Florida), Maguire Richman, 6-2, 210, linebacker, Blue Valley (Kansas), Brock Heath, 6-4, 265 offensive line, Blue Valley Northwest (Kansas), RJ Collins, 5-11, 175, defensive back, Staley (Missouri) and Dominic Mitchell, 6-1, 195, safety, Brophy Prep (Arizona).
WILDCATS SET FOR MEDIA DAYS IN LAS VEGAS
Here's the list of K-State attendees for this week's Big 12 media days in Las Vegas: Linebacker Austin Moore, head coach Chris Klieman, quarterback Avery Johnson, offensive lineman Hadley Panzer, safety Marques Sigle and defensive end Brendan Mott.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of K State On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage and updates on Facebook
Twitter: @KStateOnSI