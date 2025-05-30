K-State Basketball Gets Huge Acclaim After Latest CBS Sports Laud
Kansas State’s addition of top transfer portal point guard PJ Haggerty has the team trending upward ahead of the 2025-26 season. As a result, CBS Sports included the Wildcats among the winners of this year’s transfer cycle.
The article wrote:
“When Kansas State landed All-American guard PJ Haggerty from Memphis in late May, the Wildcats installed a high floor for their 2025-26 team. That's important for fourth-year coach Jerome Tang, who is trying to reclaim the magic of his first season, when the Wildcats reached the Elite Eight. K-State is 0 for 2 on making the Big Dance since then, but Haggerty will help push things back in the right direction.”
K-state coach Jerome Tang has added firepower to the roster as the program aims to return to March Madness. The Wildcats haven’t appeared in the tournament since Tang’s first season, when they made a run to the Elite Eight.
The article regarded the rest of the Wildcats’ transfer portal class a “mid-major All-Star team,” featuring Mid-American Conference Player of the Year Nate Johnson (Akron), Bowling Green forward Marcus Johnson, Abdi Bashir (Omaha), Khamari McGriff (UNC Wilmington), Serbian guard Andrej Kostic, and JUCO center Stephen Osei.
Kansas State also grabbed former North Florida coach Matthew Driscoll and added him to the staff as an associate coach. Driscoll served alongside Tang when the pair were on the same coaching staff at Baylor.
With these successful transfer portal and coaching additions, the Wildcats are back in contention for a bid in the Big Dance.
