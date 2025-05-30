Big 12 Releases Game Times and TV Designations for K-State's First Four Games
In 85 days, Kansas State will kick off its season in Dublin, Ireland, in a special week zero edition of "Farmageddon" against Iowa State. The 11 a.m. CST kickoff for the Big 12 match-up was announced a little over two weeks ago, but on Thursday, the Big 12 announced the kickoff times and TV designations for three more games on K-State's schedule.
While K-State fans will be enjoying the early window for their contest against Iowa State, the same cannot be said for the Wildcats' match-up against North Dakota on Aug. 30. The week two showdown is scheduled for 6 p.m. CST and will air on ESPN+. This will be the first game of the season at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, and it is the first time Kansas State has played North Dakota.
The Wildcats are home for a second week in a row when Army comes to Manhattan, Kan., on Sept. 6. The third game of K-State's season kicks off at 6 p.m. CST on ESPN.
Kansas State is looking for its first victory against Army when the Black Knights come to town, as the Wildcats currently hold a 0-2 record in the series. The two teams last met in 1987, when Army defeated Kansas State in Manhattan by a score of 41-14.
The Wildcats return to conference action for their week three match-up as they travel to Tucson, Arizona, to take on Arizona. Avery Johnson and Co. will have one less day of prep as the game is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. CST on Fox. Kansas State heads into Arizona Stadium looking to make it two in a row against the Wildcats after a 31-7 victory last season.
