New K-State Recruit Thrilled To Reunite With Avery Johnson, Dylan Edwards
New Kansas State wide receiver Justin Stephens is stepping onto the Bill Snyder Family field for the first time this fall.
But he has more than enough familiarity with the state and a few of his new teammates. He played high school football with quarterback Avery Johnson and Little League with running back Dylan Edwards. Stephens is excited to once again embrace the football scene with his in-state companions.
"It's not very many times you get to rejoin your Little League teammates at the D-1 level," Stephens said to K-State Wildcats On SI. "We've got four of them now, and I'm ready to join them and get to work. I'm excited for the future, the sky's the limit."
Stephens played with Johnson at Maize High for all four years before heading to Butler Community College. As the Wildcats prepare to enter the upper echelon of college teams next season, Johnson is expected to be the next-level signal-caller to elevate them.
Stephens knows his former Maize teammate is up to the task.
"As far as the team goes, we’re obviously gonna chase that Big 12 championship first and then the College Football Playoffs," Stephens said. "That’s the dream and that’s the goal. That’s what you wake up and go to work for, that’s what you put your blood, sweat, and tears in this game for: to win a national championship.”
